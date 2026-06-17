Colorado residents wake at 5 a.m. to black bear roaming backyards before officers relocate it

"All I can say is this was not on my bingo card for Saturday."

A black bear passing through backyard after backyard gave part of Grand Junction, Colorado, an unexpected start to Saturday morning.

What happened?

Around 5 a.m., reports of a bear in residential areas south of Interstate 70 East started coming in to authorities, KJCT reported. The outlet also aired Ring doorbell footage sent in by a viewer.

The video shows the animal in a neighborhood yard, looking calm despite the unusual setting.

After it was spotted in several backyards in East Grand Junction, Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded alongside Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.

The bear was later located, sedated, and relocated to a habitat on the Grand Mesa.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife sightings like this reflect how humans and wild animals are increasingly crossing paths.

As neighborhoods expand into natural habitat — and as bears are drawn to easy food sources such as unsecured trash, pet food, compost, or birdseed — encounters like this become more likely.

A bear roaming through yards before dawn can raise safety concerns for residents heading to work, walking dogs, or letting pets outside.

Bears that grow too comfortable around human spaces can face a greater risk of future conflict, injury, or euthanasia.

In this case, the animal was relocated rather than harmed.

Securing garbage, removing outdoor attractants, and staying alert in bear country can reduce the chances of another backyard visit.

What are people saying?

Public Information Officer Molly Casey captured the surprise with a memorable line: "All I can say is this was not on my bingo card for Saturday."

Social media users also chimed in with a variety of reactions, reflecting concern and relief about the bear's well-being.

"Glad the bear is ok," one user wrote.

"Poor bear probably looking for food," another added. "Thanks CPW for safely locating him."

"Take good care of him! Such a sweet little guy," a third commented.

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