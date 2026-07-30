Visitor films black bear cubs tearing into trash in Tennessee, and viewers ask why it was out

When bears begin associating human spaces with food, encounters can grow more frequent — and more dangerous.

A video from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, shows the risks of leaving trash out when wildlife is near.

What happened?

A TikTok video shared by BreckNorris (@brecknorris) shows cubs rummaging through trash left outside. The creator wrote in the caption, "Don't leave the garbage out in Gatlinburg."

People in the comments were quick to share their concern over the video.

One commenter wrote, "No locked trash cans?"

Another added, "This is sad."

Bears are opportunistic feeders, and garbage left in the open can condition them to return to neighborhoods, cabins, and rental properties in search of more food.

Why does it matter?

Scenes like this may seem amusing or harmless on social media, but they can pose serious risks for both humans and animals. When bears begin associating human spaces with food, encounters can grow more frequent — and more dangerous.

The consequences go beyond torn trash bags. Food-conditioned bears can cause property damage, create safety concerns for residents and visitors, and increase the burden on local wildlife officials who must respond when animals become too accustomed to people.

What can I do?

If you live in or are visiting bear country, one of the most effective steps is also one of the simplest: secure your trash. Use bear-resistant containers when available, keep lids latched, and avoid leaving garbage bags outside overnight.

Remove other attractants as well. Bring pet food indoors, clean outdoor cooking areas, and never intentionally feed wildlife. Even small food rewards can encourage animals to return.

If you are staying at a cabin, hotel, or short-term rental, check how trash is stored before leaving anything outside. If bins are damaged or not animal-resistant, notify the property owner or manager.

If you do see a bear, keep your distance. Filming from afar is one thing; approaching, feeding, or trying to interact with the animal is another. The safest encounter is the one that does not teach the bear to come closer the next time.

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