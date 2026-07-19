Colorado bear lounges on backyard patio feet from barking dog, then calmly strolls away

The encounter shows how dangerous it is when animals get habituated to human infrastructure.

Residents near one Arvada, Colorado, backyard got an unusually close look at local wildlife after a large black bear was spotted on a patio, despite the presence of a barking dog just a few feet away.

After lingering on the property for a while, the animal eventually got up and walked off down the sidewalk without incident. Even so, the encounter shows how dangerous it is when animals get habituated to human infrastructure.

What happened?

A wild animal comfortable enough to lounge beside homes, patios, and pets can be a sign that bears are growing accustomed to human spaces.

According to KDVR, Arvada resident Lucas Eads noticed the bear Monday evening on a neighbor's patio while the neighbor's dog, Sully, barked nearby. Eads added that black bears have been seen in the neighborhood over the past few years.

The outlet also shared a remarkable photo of the bear next to Sully that Eads captured during this latest visit.

Instead of immediately fleeing, the bear lingered on the patio before leaving at an unhurried pace and heading down the sidewalk.

Why does it matter?

A bear lingering that close to a dog and a home can become dangerous quickly, even if the animal seems calm. Wild animals are unpredictable, and a barking pet, a startled resident, or any sudden movement can turn a situation into a serious conflict.

Encounters like this are often tied to human activity. As neighborhoods expand into wildlife habitat, animals are left with fewer undisturbed spaces. At the same time, unsecured trash, pet food, grills, compost, and even birdseed can teach bears that residential areas are easy places to find calories.

Peaceful coexistence with these animals is more likely when people reduce the things that keep drawing them back into neighborhoods.

What can I do?

In bear country, the most effective step you can take is to make your yard less appealing. Keep garbage secured until pickup day, store pet food indoors, clean outdoor cooking areas, and remove bird feeders when bears are active nearby.

Pet owners should also supervise dogs outside, especially in the early morning, evening, and at night. Barking can escalate an encounter by making a bear feel threatened or defensive.

If you spot a bear, give it space and bring children and pets inside. Do not approach it for a photo or try to scare it off at close range. If the animal keeps returning, local wildlife officials may be able to help residents identify attractants and reduce future visits.

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