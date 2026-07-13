Alaska black bear wanders into base commissary, samples a peach, and strolls back out

In many cases, run-ins are shaped at least in part by human activity.

Over the July 4 weekend in Alaska, a young black bear was filmed walking right into a military commissary before sampling some food, turning the moment into a viral wildlife video.

What happened?

Footage shared online, lasting about 30 seconds, shows the black bear moving through the commissary's produce section, checking out the shelves, nibbling on a peach, and then continuing on.

The video, which has now been widely shared across the internet, has text overlaid on screen that reads "Just a normal day for Alaska."

The animal's short stop took place at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson military installation in Anchorage.

As reported by Task & Purpose, the young bear entered the building at about 9 a.m. on July 5 through the commissary's automatic sliding doors.

Maj Carly Costello, who serves as the Director of Public Affairs for the 673rd Air Base Wing, told the outlet that "it found its way down the hall into the Commissary where it helped itself to a peach and left the building."

The base's wildlife program manager later categorized the incident as "entirely incidental," per Task & Purpose, which added that seven bears near the base have been put down over the course of the past year after being judged to be a danger to humans.

Why does it matter?

When wild animals gain access to human food, the consequences can quickly become dangerous for both people and the animals.

In many cases, run-ins are shaped at least in part by human activity. Food waste, unsecured trash, and easily accessible snacks can teach bears to associate buildings and people with food.

If trash, food scraps, and easy-access meals are removed from the equation, bears are less likely to linger near homes, stores, or workplaces. Individual actions will not solve every conflict, but they can reduce the chances of animals becoming habituated to human spaces.

A seemingly harmless moment, like a bear grabbing a peach, can start or worsen patterns that make future encounters riskier. Essentially, conflict can become more likely when people and wildlife are pushed into closer contact.

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