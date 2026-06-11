Dad finds 'braided' snake in garage before commenters reveal why they turn into 'crinkle' fries

The shape led people to compare it to everything from a phone charging cable to a bike chain.

A photo from one family's garage sent Reddit into familiar rat-snake territory: marveling at how these snakes can twist themselves into a shape that looks more like a crinkle-cut fry than a reptile.

Once the image was posted, the replies quickly turned into a mix of jokes and explanations for the animal's strange, braid-like appearance.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared the garage photo in a post and asked why the animal looked so oddly contorted, identifying it as a rat snake.

"My dad found this guy in his garage, and we were wondering why he looks like he was braided up wet, then undone? Obviously, I know that's not what happened. I was thinking he looked dehydrated and maybe ate a lot of bugs??"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Instead of resting in a smooth curve, the snake is balanced on the edge of a container in a series of tight, repeated bends. The shape led people to compare it to everything from a phone charging cable to a bike chain.

People in the thread said the posture was normal rather than a sign of injury. In their view, the snake was simply displaying the kind of odd crinkling rat snakes are known for.

Why does it matter?

Rat snakes are nonvenomous and can be helpful around homes because they eat rodents and other pests, making them an important part of the ecosystems around sheds, garages, and other human-made structures.

The encounter shows how often human spaces overlap with wildlife habitat. Garages, outbuildings, and cluttered corners can provide shelter, while insects and rodents drawn to human activity can also attract snakes. As neighborhoods continue to expand, these kinds of encounters are becoming more common.

What are people saying?

Reddit commenters appeared more delighted than alarmed, and some users proposed a few possible functions for the "crinkle" pose, including breaking up the snake's outline, making it resemble a stick, and helping it keep its grip while balancing on a thin ledge.

"Ratsnakes like to crinkle, it breaks up their silhouette and makes them resemble a stick, but they're just generally weird animals," one person wrote.

Another shared the funny nickname they have for this type of behavior: "Crinkle Fry Syndrome, common in ratsnakes. (He's fine. They just do that.)"

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