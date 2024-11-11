Bystander captures footage of tourist with 'death wish' testing their luck with wild bison: 'Why do people do this?'

Seeing wildlife in their natural habitat can be an exciting thing. From roaming on open plains to grazing in herds, the opportunity to see nature in person can be an impactful experience. However, caution must be taken when viewing wildlife, as safety is a top concern for visitors and animals alike.

As posted on Instagram, one bystander captured footage of a "death wish" tourist testing their luck with wild bison as they get up close and personal to get photos.

Originally captured by outdoor photographer Alyssa Gresham (@alyssamgresham) and shared to the account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), the video clip shows a bison grazing on the side of the road, where the camera suddenly pans to a daring tourist on the pavement attempting to get better pictures by coming in closer contact with the animal.

Bison do much more for our ecosystems than meets the eye. For example, it was discovered that the presence of bison increases local plant diversity and drought resistance by twice the amount, per a study from Kansas State University.

As global temperatures continue to rise, the benefits of plant biodiversity and drought resistance are a true remedy, especially in areas prone to long periods without rain, such as the American Southwest.

The freedom for bison to roam also benefits communities, especially for those looking to make a connection with cultural or geographic heritage.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Tourists sometimes let caution go to the wind to get a closer viewing or interaction. There have been numerous instances where visitors have ignored warning signs, ventured into protected areas, or gotten dangerously closer to wildlife than what is recommended.

Getting too close to animals such as bison or bears can become stressful for them, potentially leading to dangerous situations for both the animals and tourists. If an animal feels threatened and attacked, it might be euthanized to prevent future incidents.

Becoming aware of wildlife safety and how to navigate around them can lead to better experiences for tourists, animals, and the planet itself.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Why do people do this?" commented one Instagram user.

"Seriously! No common sense," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.