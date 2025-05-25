Onlooker shares video of reckless cyclist's dangerous behavior near herd of wild bison: 'Hope his insurance policy is good'

A video online, showing a tourist riding alongside a herd of bison, is gaining attention from wildlife advocates.

The post was shared on the page Tourons Of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), an Instagram account dedicated to the antics of national park visitors. In it, a herd of bison is accompanied within a few feet by a rogue bicyclist.

"Learn the biking rules before you enter the park," the caption reads. "Try to keep at least 25 yards from bison!"

While videos like this one can be humorous, especially with no visible repercussions to the bison encounter, the risk is not worth it. Recently, another post from Yellowstone went viral, showing a woman coming face to face with a bison, which swiftly knocked her off her feet.

The National Park Service offers tips for encountering animals in their natural environment. A key way to keep yourself and the animals safe is to maintain a healthy distance. "Many parks require you to stay a minimum distance of 25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves," the NPS says.

These rules are identical to those in Yellowstone, making the biker's ride dangerous and against the set safety regulations.

National parks are an incredible way for anyone to immerse themselves in the natural world and all it has to offer. But when tourists ignore the standards, it can show a real lack of respect for the environment. As much as you might want these majestic creatures, like bison or elk, to be your friend, they are not. And protecting themself and their young is their only real objective.

Commenters on the post shared their annoyance with the cyclist's behavior. One jokingly said, "You have to be kidding us — hope his insurance policy is good."

Another wryly commented, "Good thing he has his helmet on for safety."

Guidelines like keeping a safe distance are in place for all to enjoy the outdoors safely. According to U.S. News, in 2024, at least two people were gored by bison. By following wildlife rules, you can avoid harm, help keep these beautiful areas flourishing, and tourists can continue being allowed to visit.

