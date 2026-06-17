More than 900 Montana bison face removal from federal land after Trump administration decision

"The political origins of this reversal are clear."

More than 900 bison on federal land in central Montana could be forced off the range under a Trump administration decision now being challenged by conservation groups.

Advocates have said the removal would jeopardize a rare public buffalo hunt, harm tribal food programs, and undo years of prairie restoration.

What happened?

In early May, the Bureau of Land Management canceled American Prairie's grazing permits for bison on at least six federal allotments near Malta, Montana, handing a major victory to ranching groups that have argued buffalo threaten livestock operations and local traditions, Public Domain reported.

American Prairie, Western Watersheds Project, and Defenders of Wildlife have since filed appeals seeking to pause the decision while it is under review, according to Public Domain.

The groups have argued that the BLM is suddenly treating bison as wildlife rather than qualifying livestock, even though American Prairie has held federal grazing permits for the animals for more than 20 years.

The dispute has drawn added scrutiny because of ethics concerns involving Karen Budd-Falen, a top Interior Department official who previously represented pro-ranching groups that opposed American Prairie's bison permits.

In a release, Western Watersheds argued, "The political origins of this reversal are clear."

The Interior Department defended Budd-Falen's role, saying, "Karen Budd-Falen has followed all ethical guidelines and recused herself from all matters involving her former clients."

Why does it matter?

Bison are more than iconic animals of the American West. They also help shape grasslands, support biodiversity, and reconnect people to land and food traditions.

American Prairie said its herd contributes animals to tribal food sovereignty programs and supports a public hunting program that has produced about 75,000 pounds of meat.

American Prairie public affairs director Beth Saboe said the group "had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year's public bison harvest due to these efforts by state and federal officials to remove bison from public lands grazing."

The organization had expected to issue 17 permits this year.

Today, only about half a million buffalo remain, and most are livestock. Before colonization pushed the species close to extinction, an estimated 30 million to 60 million wild buffalo lived across North America.

At a time when restoration efforts are building, taking bison off public land could interrupt gains for prairie health as well as related benefits for rural and tribal communities.

However, the BLM is standing by its decision. A spokesperson said, "While we do not comment on pending litigation, the Bureau of Land Management's decision was firmly grounded in federal law and a thorough review of the administrative record."

Conservation groups disagree, with Western Watersheds saying the administration's new grazing standard amounts to illegal rule-making.

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