Bison that killed 70-year-old woman is spared from euthanasia, will live under tribal care

"We will honor both our cultural obligation to protect our relative and the need of keeping the public safe."

The bull bison linked to a fatal encounter with a 70-year-old woman at South Dakota's Custer State Park will not be euthanized after public debate over its fate.

Cowboy State Daily reported that the animal will instead be moved to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Game, Fish, and Parks for care.

What happened?

Concern had been growing that the bison would be put down after May's fatal encounter with a 70-year-old Canadian visitor at Custer State Park, but on June 10, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe agency announced a different outcome, according to Cowboy State Daily.

Online reaction to the case was widespread, with many people urging officials to relocate the animal rather than euthanize it.

Custer photographer Dave Scragg told Cowboy State Daily that he asked his followers to contact park and state officials.

"Our main goal was to save the animal," he said.

On social media, Custer State Park bison herd manager Chad Kremer said he has been the "steward and caretaker for this bull's journey of life thus far."

He added, "As a prey animal, unfortunately, pressure was placed on him that caused him to react, not attack, but he didn't deserve to be destroyed."

Why does it matter?

While park officials said human safety remains the top priority, the bison's fate ended in relocation instead of euthanasia.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Game, Fish, and Parks said the bison was "acting in accordance with its wild nature" and added, "We will honor both our cultural obligation to protect our relative and the need of keeping the public safe."

The tribe has offered condolences to the woman's family and said the move would place the animal in a protected setting away from visitors.

What are people saying?

Scragg said he believes public pressure may have helped change the outcome.

"When this all started, the word from the top was that putting this animal down was the plan," he said, per Cowboy State Daily. "We didn't accept that, and we made sure our voices were loud enough to reach the people who could actually make a change."

He later called the result a "total win for the community and a win for our wildlife."

Nick Harrington of the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department said, "Herd management decisions are made with public safety at the forefront, and we will continue to take necessary action to protect human life."

He added that officials were "grateful for Rosebud Sioux Tribe's willingness to work with us to relocate the buffalo."

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