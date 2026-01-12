Onlooker captures video of tourists' reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'It's only a matter of time'

"This is why I don't go to national parks anymore."

Not every tourist to wildlife areas obeys the rules and regulations designed to keep both humans and animals safe.

In a shocking video posted by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), visitors of Yellowstone National Park, including several children, watch in awe as a majestic bison passes near them and crosses a road.

"Be bison aware and try to keep at least 25 yards away from the massive 2000lb beasts!" the caption read. "It's only a matter of time before someone gets flung up into the air again!"

The tourists' actions are dangerous for several reasons. First and foremost, they are obviously too close, putting themselves in a potentially violent situation if the animal becomes scared and charges.

But they are endangering the bison, too. Even if a wild animal is provoked into an attack, they will more than likely be euthanized.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident of tourists acting inappropriately. In one shocking instance, a woman came within inches of a bison at Yellowstone National Park to take a selfie.

Another video posted on Instagram shows a flock of tourists surrounding a bison at Yellowstone while it was grazing.

Tourists from all over the world flock to National Parks to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of spending time outdoors among nature. In fact, the National Park Service estimated that over 330 million people visited its parks in 2024.

There are many ways to enjoy our National Parks and the great outdoors while still being respectful. Of course, following the park's rules and regulations is a great start, but giving animals space and leaving no trace of your visit should be essential.

Meanwhile, choosing low-impact travel options is a great way to consider the environment along the way to your destination.

Commenters on the original post were shocked by the brazen behavior of the onlookers.

One simply said, "Stay in your vehicle."

Another added, "This is why I don't go to national parks anymore. Tourism is ridiculous…give these animals and the environment a break."

