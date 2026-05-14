Birdwatching has a Gen Z boom in Britain with nearly 750,000 now hooked on the hobby

"It's something that everyone can do, no matter how much or little they know."

Birdwatching might once have conjured up images of a quiet, old-fashioned hobby, but in Great Britain, Gen Z is helping give it a major image refresh.

Nearly 750,000 people ages 16 to 29 across Great Britain now regularly watch birds, the Guardian reported, turning what was once considered a niche pastime into one of the generation's fastest-growing hobbies.

New research from Fifty5Blue published by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds found that regular birdwatching among Gen Z in Great Britain has surged by 1,088% since 2018, the Guardian revealed. That makes it the second fastest-growing hobby for the age group, behind only jewelry making.

The trend stretches far beyond one generation. According to the RSPB, regular birdwatching across Great Britain is up 47% compared with eight years ago, now topping 4 million people.

The organization also said Millennials rose by 216% in that period, while Gen X birdwatchers increased by 66%.

According to the RSPB, the findings were published before International Dawn Chorus Day, held on the first Sunday in May, when spring morning birdsong is at its peak. For many people, that soundtrack is becoming more than background noise and is instead turning into a growing wellness habit tied to time outdoors.

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This newfound interest among Gen Z allows individuals to spend more time in gardens, parks, green spaces, and nature reserves, something experts say can benefit both mental and physical health.

President of the RSPB, Amir Khan, said, "Hearing birdsong, especially during the dawn chorus when they're at their loudest and most beautiful, can produce more serotonin and make us feel good," per the Guardian.

"For millennia, humans have evolved alongside nature, so it's inherent that we want to connect with it," Khan remarked. "There's even a scientific term for this theory, the biophilia hypothesis, which means we actively seek out nature, and a perfect example of this is listening to birdsong."

Spending time in nature can ease depressive symptoms, boost creativity, and might even help slow cognitive decline linked to aging, according to a study covered by ScienceAlert.

There is a broader community benefit as well.

When more people notice and care about birds, they are often more likely to value healthy local ecosystems and support the green spaces that make neighborhoods more livable.

A growing interest in wildlife can also strengthen the case for protecting habitats that benefit both people and animals.

"It's brilliant to see so many young people choosing to get into birdwatching," said Molly Brown, a wildlife adviser at the RSPB, per the Guardian. "It's something that everyone can do, no matter how much or little they know about birds."

People do not need expensive gear or expert knowledge to get started. A bedroom window, riverbank, woodland, or nature reserve can all become a place to tune in.

The habit can be as simple as noticing which birds appear at certain times of day and learning their songs over time.

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