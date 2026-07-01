Audubon Society reminds birds pollinate wildflowers too — and there are about 2,000 species that do

Pollinators also help protect the global food supply.

Pollinator Week is putting a spotlight on a lesser-known group of plant helpers: birds.

In an Instagram post, the National Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) reminded followers that while bees often get most of the attention, they are far from the only animals moving pollen from flower to flower.

What happened?

"Did you know that there are about 2,000 species of pollinating birds?" the caption stated.

The organization explained further, "Hummingbirds, honeycreepers, honeyeaters, sunbirds, and some parrots help fertilize plants in the same way as any other pollinator."

The post also drew a geographic contrast, noting, "While the bird pollinators of the tropics typically pollinate food crops, in North America, the birds primarily pollinate wildflowers."

Why does it matter?

Bird pollinators play an important role in plant reproduction, especially in ecosystems where flowering plants and birds have evolved to depend on one another.

In North America, that relationship is especially important for wildflowers. Healthy wildflower populations support broader habitats by feeding wildlife, stabilizing landscapes, and making gardens and green spaces resilient.

Protecting pollinating birds supports native plants and the outdoor spaces people enjoy every day.

Pollinators also protect the global food supply. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, around 35% of the world's crops rely on pollinators to reproduce. Protecting pollinators means a healthy, resilient future for all.

What are people saying?

"You can help protect our feathered friends by growing native plants," the organization wrote. "These provide the food and shelter they need to survive." For homeowners, renters, schools, and communities, planting native species is one of the simplest ways to create better habitat.

The organization urged viewers to go to the link in its bio to "learn how you can incorporate more #BirdFriendly plants into your yard or garden."

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