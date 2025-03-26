Scientists discover strange habit of birds in response to changing conditions: 'A lot of factors drive key components of life history'

"We wanted to synthesize these global data resources to see what environmental factors shape biodiversity."

A Michigan State University study, reported on by Earth.com, revealed thousands of bird species' survival habits. Many won't survive the changing climate.

What's happening?

Researchers studied the link between bird behavior and environmental conditions by analyzing 7,500 non-migratory species. By examining their reactions to normal temperature changes, they predicted certain species' durability to the changing climate.

"A lot of factors drive key components of life history," Casey Youngflesh, the study's lead author, told Earth.com. "We wanted to synthesize these global data resources to see what environmental factors shape biodiversity."

Their findings indicated that short-lived birds had a better chance of survival. These birds, like cardinals, live in areas with greater seasonal changes. To make the most of their brief windows of calm weather, they mate often, producing tons of offspring to ensure their species continues.

Long-lived birds have a different survival strategy. They have slower reproduction rates, which their environments usually allow for. These individual birds, like the sulfur-crested cockatoo, have longer life spans even though they have smaller broods.

However, their survival strategy is quickly becoming outdated. The planet is warming at a speed unseen in the past 10,000 years. Extreme weather events are intensifying. Birds' natural habitats are becoming increasingly unrecognizable, no matter where they are on the planet.

Long-lived species, researchers predict, might not survive the change.

Why does birds' climate adaptability matter?

If birds can't evolve in time to accommodate the planet's changes, they could become endangered or go extinct. Yes, species are meant to evolve; however, the current rate at which the planet is warming may be too fast for birds to keep up.

Still, this is just about the birds. Humans aren't involved, right?

Not quite. Biodiversity loss can be just as devastating for humanity as it's predicted to be for certain bird species.

Over half of modern medicines have natural resources on their active ingredients list. Less biodiversity means fewer fungi, which means fewer antibiotics, for instance. And just last year, a study showed that the sharp decline in India's vulture population indirectly led to thousands of human deaths.

So, no. It's never just about the birds.

What's being done about it?

This research looked into future evolutionary patterns, but nothing's set in stone. There is still time to limit the planet's warming and preserve biodiversity.

Government officials are waking up to this pressing matter. A California senator introduced the Wildlife Movement Through Partnerships Act in 2024, which would restore migration routes and hopefully boost wildlife populations.

The Brazilian government is also making moves to restore the Amazon, with plans to generate profit for those dedicated to reforestation.

While big decisions like these remain in governments' hands, there are steps you can take to preserve biodiversity in your own little corner of the Earth. For example, you could plant a native lawn, which has proven benefits for pollinators.

With everyone's combined efforts, it's still possible to preserve a planet that can foster all life.

