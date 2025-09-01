Woman shares frustrating video of unbelievable scene at local park: 'That's so bad'

Nothing ruins a reminder about caring for public spaces quite like a pile of garbage dumped just behind it. That's the scene captured in a recent TikTok video by "BIN-fluencer" and waste expert Kate Fenwick (@wasted.kate).

Fenwick was visiting a New Zealand park to film a serene-looking bench with a hopeful message: "A public good should be a public care. All should preserve what all may share," it read. Just steps away, that sentiment collided with reality as the camera pans over a pile of illegally dumped trash.

"Somebody's come to the park and just left their rubbish here for somebody else to come and pick up," she narrates. "This is the stuff that is creating massive issues around the country."

She also points out that these discarded items aren't just an ugly eyesore. They leach chemicals into the soil and waterways, harming local ecosystems, and the cleanup falls on taxpayers.

"Maybe we should just make use of this statement and care a little more and not do that," Fenwick retorts at the end of the video.

Illegal dumping remains a persistent global problem. Many countries have laws designed to deter it, imposing fines or even criminal charges on offenders, yet enforcement is often uneven (or nonexistent).

In New Zealand, authorities are moving to tighten the rules: The government recently proposed revisions to the Waste Minimization Act of 2008 and the Litter Act of 1979, which would give councils more flexibility to crack down on illegal dumping. Despite these efforts, public awareness and community responsibility remain key to keeping parks, streets, and green spaces clean.

The reactions to Fenwick's video capture just how frustrating this behavior feels to the public. "The wrong kind of sharing," one commenter quipped. Another pleaded with the community, writing, "That's so bad. Get better with rubbish please people."

Each bottle, bag, or discarded item chips away at the trust and respect that communities rely on to keep public space safe and usable, creating ripple effects for neighbors, ecosystems, and the everyday life of the places people share.

