Golfer's calm reaction to terrifying visitor during game stuns fans: 'They're more afraid of you'

Golfer Billy Horschel is no stranger to alligators, and that experience made him the perfect person to handle one on the course.

What's happening?

When a large reptile interrupted the first round of the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, the 38-year-old Floridian stepped into action, as NBC News detailed. After a police officer was unsuccessful in a bid to run it off, Horschel grabbed a 60-degree wedge — good thing he had two extras in his locker — and poked it before ensuring it scampered into the water between the sixth and seventh holes.

"I'm not afraid of gators," Horschel said. "... They're more afraid of you. The majority of the time, they're only going to come after you during mating season when they're a little aggressive and then if you're around their nest when they've got some eggs."

Funnily enough, Horschel attended the University of Florida, whose nickname is the Gators. He said he grew up with his dad grabbing gator tails to get the animals to move from banks into water. Prodding this one with a club was "not that big of a deal."

Why are wildlife-human interactions important?

While this anecdote is amusing, the fact that dangerous wildlife came so close to throngs of people is concerning. The destruction of habitat and degradation of wetlands, however, are pushing American alligators to venture out of their ranges. Much of this is the result of human development, just as the human-driven changing climate is depleting resources and otherwise affecting gators, which are 37 million years old.

The creatures inhabit the Southeast United States and can grow up to 14 feet and weigh 1,000 pounds. Females lay dozens of eggs, which hatch in August and September, and about four from each clutch reach maturity.

In 2018, the Tampa Bay Times reported that gator bites had risen from six per year from 1971-86 to 10 from 1987-2017. Other research showed a 21-fold increase from 1988-99 to 2000-16.

What's being done about alligators in Florida?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helps residents handle nuisance alligators. The reptiles, like other wildlife, should not be fed. If you see one, keep your distance. Swimmers should stay in designated areas and only enter the water during daylight, and pets should remain on leashes and be kept away from water.

In the bigger picture, we can all help lessen the risks of wildlife-human encounters by supporting the conservation of natural habitats that are home to all kinds of fauna and flora. One such project is the Kissimmee River restoration in the Florida Everglades.

No matter where you live, you can find a local group that aligns with your values and beliefs. Talk to friends and family about these initiatives, and back your actions by contributing monetarily to worthy causes.

