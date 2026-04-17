Big Bend National Park to close popular area for 2 years, 1k sign petition to fight it

"This decision risks depriving visitors of one of the park's most iconic sites."

A decision to close key attractions at West Texas' Big Bend National Park is sparking backlash from visitors, the Independent reported.

The National Park Service said construction projects will begin in Chisos Basin on May 1 and last about two years.

One project aims to replace the aging Chisos Mountains Lodge, which has shown signs of deterioration, including cracks in the walls. Another will turn over the area's 70-year-old water infrastructure. The work is part of a $22.63 million investment from the Great American Outdoors Act, though it is starting a year late.

The park attracted 52,000 visitors in January 2026, per NPS statistics.

The construction will lead to the closure of the primary road to The Window, a popular hiking location. While the NPS said a huge part of the park will remain open, some, including former Big Bend ranger Rick LoBello, believe the closed areas are overkill, Texas Monthly reported.

"I really believe you can stage the traffic," LoBello told the publication. "And if you don't want people around the construction site, you put up a fence."

LoBello's launched a petition that was nearing 1,000 signatures as of April 9 to keep the Chisos Mountains open during construction. It argues that the closures will significantly impact visitors.

"This decision risks depriving visitors of one of the park's most iconic sites," the petition reads. "Imagine visiting Yellowstone without witnessing the marvel of Old Faithful Geyser."

Instead of a complete closure, LoBello suggested a compromise where construction is phased out during off-peak times, and isn't as disruptive as the proposed structure.

Signers of the petition were adamant that the closures were a step too far.

"Upper Chisos should stay open during the busy season," one wrote. "By working around the tourist season, its purpose and economic contributions can be maintained."

A user asked: "Surely, the park service can find a few 'Pardon Our Dust' signs and arrange for some of the parking areas to serve as hiker/camper staging?"

"The park belongs to the people," a user said simply. "Find a different way."

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