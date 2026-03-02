Officials spark backlash with controversial plans in US national park: 'Will be scarred beyond repair'

More than 500,000 people visit each year.

Construction crews could soon cut through parts of Big Bend in Texas, including stretches inside Big Bend Ranch State Park and Big Bend National Park. The plan has alarmed communities and experts who warn that the project could affect ecosystems and disrupt daily life along the river.

What's happening in Big Bend?

According to Inside Climate News, the Department of Homeland Security waived 28 environmental and historic preservation laws to clear the way for more than 150 miles of border barrier in West Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to build what it calls a "smart wall" from Fort Quitman to Colorado Canyon.

On Feb. 13, DHS waived 28 federal laws, including the Archaeological and Historic Preservation Act and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Local judges oppose the project. Brewster County Judge Greg Henington has said a border wall is unnecessary in his county and that other border security methods should be considered.

Archaeologist David Keller warned that the damage would last: "One of our most beloved national parks and our state's largest park will be scarred beyond repair."

Why does a border wall matter here?

More than 500,000 people visit Big Bend National Park each year. In 2024, it generated $56.8 million for the local economy, the National Park Service reported.

The Rio Grande cuts through the park and into Mexico. Wildlife moves across that corridor, including black bears that returned from Mexico decades ago.

Researchers have warned that border wall infrastructure can disrupt wildlife migration corridors in dry regions like this. In desert ecosystems, even partial barriers can fragment habitat and limit access to water.

That kind of fragmentation is primarily responsible for biodiversity loss worldwide, per the United Nations. Big Bend's riverbanks and canyons have remained largely open.

In Boquillas del Carmen, residents say the canyons already limit crossings. They worry a barrier would cut off access to the river that shapes daily life there.

What's being done in response?

Ranchers in Presidio County say companies have approached them about leasing land for construction. Some have indicated they don't plan to sell.

Some residents continue to take local action and raise objections through public platforms or county meetings.

CBP has said contracts could be awarded in the coming months, with construction beginning later this year after land acquisition.

