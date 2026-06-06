Diver's encounter with a weedy sea dragon leaves viewers stunned this animal is even real

"It's beautiful in a slightly creepy way."

Footage of a weedy sea dragon is making the rounds online after leaving viewers wondering how such a creature could possibly be real.

With its delicate, leaflike appendages and slow, drifting movements, the animal looked more like a fantasy illustration than a living fish.

A Reddit post in r/NatureIsF***ingLit shared a short underwater clip captioned, "An encounter with the weedy sea dragon," crediting creator Eleanor Gillion Webb (@el.underwater).

In the video, the long-snouted marine animal glides gracefully past the camera, appearing to float effortlessly through the water.

Its ornate body and plantlike features create an almost otherworldly effect, helping explain why so many viewers were convinced they were looking at something fictional.

But weedy sea dragons are very real. Native to the coastal waters of southern Australia, these unusual fish are close relatives of seahorses and pipefish.

Their leaflike appendages help camouflage them among seaweed and underwater vegetation, allowing them to blend into their surroundings and avoid predators.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The footage earned 13,000 upvotes, with many Reddit users comparing the animal to mythical creatures.

Others pointed out that sea dragons are often mistaken for seahorses but belong to a distinct group of fish with their own unique adaptations.

Several comments also highlighted Australia's reputation for producing some of the world's most unusual wildlife.

For many viewers, the biggest surprise was simply learning that the creature exists at all.

"That is wild," one user wrote. "It doesn't even look real. It's beautiful in a slightly creepy way."

Another commenter added, "It looks so unreal. What a time to be alive to even get to see footage of something like that!"

Others embraced the fantasy comparisons.

"Ocean fairies," one user called them, while another joked that the creature looked like the inspiration for Dragalge, the dragonlike Pokémon.

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