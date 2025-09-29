Fisherman shares sickening scene captured at popular boat ramp: 'This is ridiculous'

A Virginia fisherman is calling out an alarming amount of trash left at a popular boat ramp, sparking frustration and conversation online about how visitors treat shared natural spaces. The photos, posted to Reddit, show heaps of fishing line, chicken liver containers, glow sticks, alcohol bottles, and plastic bags scattered across the ground.

In the post, the angler described the scene as "appalling," writing, "I want a trash can installed here at LEAST and maybe an image showing the impact of littering because this is ridiculous."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to agree that the litter — particularly fishing line, which can entangle wildlife — poses a serious threat to animals and the surrounding ecosystem.

"Hopefully more people will [care], especially with the fishing line," one user wrote. "So many critters meet a slow and awful death from that."

Others suggested reaching out to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to request a trash can or regular cleanup, noting that similar efforts have worked at other ramps.

Scenes like this highlight how careless human behavior directly harms wildlife and discourages others from enjoying nature. Discarded fishing line, plastics, and food containers can choke waterways, injure fish and birds, and break down into microplastics that persist in rivers and oceans for decades. Experts say that small steps — such as packing out all trash, joining local cleanup groups, and supporting policies that reduce single-use plastics — can help restore and protect these shared spaces.

Many commenters praised the original poster's cleanup efforts and called for action.

"May your kindness and consideration rub off on others," one wrote.

Another added, "It's rare that I come back without picking up at least one can or bottle. People need to treat these places with the respect they deserve."

Others were relieved to see someone taking part in the cleanup, saying, "Thanks for your work out there. It's sad to see people that don't care."

