Bermuda brings in snake-sniffing dogs after rattlesnake report near resort golf course

"Several individuals hearing what they believed to be a rattling sound in long grass."

Bermuda has stepped up its search after a rattlesnake was spotted near a resort and golf course, with specialist handlers and two snake-sniffing dogs arriving from overseas to work the area where the reptile was first seen last month.

What's happening?

An eastern diamondback rattlesnake was first reported June 26 on Gibbs Hill Road, The Royal Gazette reported. A specialist team later arrived on the island for dawn and dusk searches.

A weekend alert from the Fairmont Southampton and Turtle Hill golf course area helped trigger the renewed push. Still, officials said the episode did not amount to a confirmed sighting, explaining that it began with "several individuals hearing what they believed to be a rattling sound in long grass."

Authorities say there have been no confirmed sightings since June. After golfers raised concerns, Fairmont Southampton restricted access to a small section of undergrowth as a precaution, though the course remains open.

Why does it matter?

Even a single unconfirmed rattlesnake report can have an outsized impact when it surfaces near homes, roads, and recreation areas.

When wildlife appears in heavily managed spaces such as resort grounds and golf courses, those built environments can raise the likelihood of close contact.

What's being done?

Two trained detection dogs were part of the plan, and a former Bermuda police officer worked with a K9 handler on logistics and contact with nearby residents.

"As no visual confirmation was made, the report cannot be confirmed as a snake sighting," the ministry spokesman said. Fairmont Southampton added: "As a precaution, we have temporarily restricted access to the area while the department completes its investigation."

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