Truck driver captures video of iconic creature in unexpected location: 'We were surprised'

An elusive Royal Bengal tiger was spotted in India's Siku Reserved Forest.

The Bengal tiger is native to India and once numbered 100,000 in the 1900s. However, due to poaching and wildlife trafficking, as well as human population growth and deforestation, there are thought to be only around 2,500 Bengal tigers left in the wild.

The discovery of one of these magnificent creatures in India's Arunachal Pradesh state is a hopeful sign that conservation efforts are having a positive impact, according to India Today.

Though signs of tigers had been spotted in the area, such as pawprints and animal killings, truck drivers spotted the tiger and managed to get footage of it, which was the first definitive proof of its presence in the forest.

Footage captured of endangered animals isn't just a cute addition to a social media feed and a feel-good news story; it can play a major part in conservation efforts.

Trail cameras can help experts track the population health of at-risk species and evaluate their rehabilitation without interfering with their lives.

Organizations such as fStop Foundation have worked tirelessly to promote photography as a tool to raise awareness of rare creatures across the globe.

In an evolving technological landscape, smart management to document and protect the environment and its creatures is key to ensuring more species survive and thrive.

The return of an endangered species to a particular area can help revive biodiversity. Since a healthy ecosystem supports more pollinators and a more stable food supply, the conservation of endangered species can have a powerful ripple effect, impacting animals and humans alike.

An eyewitness who spotted the tiger told India Today: "We were surprised because we had never seen a tiger here earlier."

Kempi Ete, a district forest officer, said, per India Today: "I appeal to the residents of Mebo not to panic and to support efforts to protect our treasured national animal, which has returned to this landscape after almost a decade."

