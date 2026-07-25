In Ontario, 30 beluga whales head to new homes after 2 years stuck at closed park

Since last fall, the whales have been under the threat of euthanasia.

Beluga whales are beginning to leave Marineland, the shuttered Ontario theme park, after months of uncertainty about the animals' future.

This week's transfer involves six whales bound for U.S. facilities and could be the first step in relocating all 30 belugas that still remain at the property.

What happened?

CBC News said the relocation process got underway on July 20.

In this first group, Sierra, Acadia, Osiris, and Lillooet are being moved to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. Bertie Botts and Frankie are being sent to SeaWorld in San Antonio.

Getting the whales out safely is a major logistical challenge. Belugas can grow longer than 4.5 meters (~14.8 feet) and weigh roughly 1,900 kilograms (~4188.8 pounds), so crews relied on cranes, hoists, transport trucks, and escorts to move them from Marineland to Toronto Pearson Airport.

Further moves may happen over the next few weeks. Fisheries and Oceans Canada had already supported a proposal to place the remaining whales at facilities in the U.S. and Spain, provided they clear veterinary checks and receive export permits.

Since last fall, the whales have been under the threat of euthanasia after Marineland was refused permission to send them to China.

Why does it matter?

With Marineland no longer open to visitors, questions mounted about whether the park could continue to fund and provide long-term care for the whales.

If the full rehoming plan succeeds, it could offer a path forward for other facilities facing questions about the future of captive marine mammals.

What's being done?

Canadian and U.S. agencies, veterinarians, and accredited aquariums are now working together to carry out the rescue in stages.

Last month, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada backed a plan to move all 30 whales still at Marineland, and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration approved an emergency rescue covering some of the animals.

Officials say no whale can travel until it has been examined and cleared medically.

They also said the destination facilities are expected to provide monitored water conditions, on-site medical support, and a varied seafood diet suited to the whales' nutritional needs.

"The first wave of the rescue mission at Marineland is underway," said the office of Canadian Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson, per CBC News.

The aquarium consortium added that "aquarium experts will accompany the animals to their new homes where they will be met with diverse seafood to meet their nutritional needs, high-quality environments with guaranteed water quality and onsite medical care should they require it at any time."

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