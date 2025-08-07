Indigenous farmers see wildlife return after using unusual growing method: 'Quite beneficial'

"These farmers are very excited to have these species show up in their farms."

Small farmers in Belize have found a way to grow chocolate while keeping forests healthy, creating the country's first forest reserve where cacao grows under tree shade, reported Mongabay.

This farming method enables farmers to grow shade-loving cacao plants while preserving trees, which addresses financial needs and environmental protection in areas under constant strain from farm expansion and illegal tree cutting.

The Maya Golden Landscape in southern Belize houses jaguars, pumas, and other at-risk wildlife while helping local communities earn an income through earth-friendly farming.

The story began in 2012 when farmers from the Trio community joined forces with the Ya'axché Conservation Trust to suggest a new plan. After pushing for three years, they set up a 379-hectare farming space within the Maya Mountain North Forest Reserve in 2015.

Their plan requires farmers to maintain a diverse range of trees, avoid man-made chemicals, and refrain from using fire to clear land.

A decade later, the results show how well the program works. Forest loss in the farming area is 85% lower than in nearby unprotected zones, as per a 2024 study. The project has helped bring back damaged lands and greatly cut down illegal activities as farmers watch over the area.

For farmers, the financial gains have been massive. In 2024, the Trio Farmers Cacao Growers picked a record 70 tons of wet beans, making them the second-highest cacao producer in Belize. Their beans sell for top prices in chocolate markets around the world, loved for their special taste that comes from growing among local trees in mixed farming setups.

The plan is healthy, too. By skipping man-made bug killers and plant foods, farmers build better spaces for both animals and people. Old slash-and-burn farming gives way to lasting methods that boost soil health and reduce air pollution from burning.

Local business owners have built on this base to create more opportunities for making money. Julio Saqui started Che'il Mayan Chocolate in 2010, making hand-crafted chocolate using beans grown under this careful system. His company now shows how to make chocolate and offers farm visits, creating jobs and helping small farmers by buying straight from them.

Hidden cameras have caught photos of jaguars, pumas, and other wildlife moving through these farming areas, helping create key paths between protected forests.

"Having wildlife move from a block of forest through agroforestry systems to another block is quite beneficial for them in terms of their movement and distribution," explained Ivanna Waight-Cho of WWF Mesoamerica, per Mongabay. "These farmers are very excited to have these species show up in their farms."

As weather patterns shift and fertile land becomes more difficult to find, more farmers in the area are adopting these methods, converting cattle fields into cacao plots. If you visit Belize, try locally made chocolate produced through these planet-friendly practices and join a farm tour to see how old farming ways can help save forests and wildlife.

