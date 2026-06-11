Oakland dumping site looks unrecognizable after 40 volunteers tackle it for just 2 hours

A before-and-after Instagram reel is drawing attention by showing how quickly a blighted dumping site can change with enough helping hands.

In just two hours, 40 volunteers turned a trash-strewn stretch into a dramatically cleaner space.

The post comes from Urban Compassion Project (@urbancompassionproject), which regularly documents volunteer cleanup efforts and outreach work.

The video shows a dumping site before and after volunteers stepped in, with the caption: "Look at what 40 of us can accomplish within 2 hours."

The video opens on piles of bulky trash and discarded furniture, then cuts to volunteers hauling debris away and clearing the area.

On-screen text calls out the recurring problem directly: "Quit dumping your chairs. Quit dumping your mattresses." It also says the group is "distributing hygiene kits and clothing to those in need here."

By the end of the video, the group said it had cleared 9,000 pounds of waste and "made it all the way here!"

Companion posts from the account say the group has also mobilized 70 volunteers to remove 20,000 pounds of dumped material and has called on Oakland officials to take stronger action against repeat illegal dumping.

Illegal dumping can quickly make a neighborhood harder — and less safe — to navigate.

Mattresses, broken furniture, and scattered debris can block sidewalks, attract pests, create fire risks, and expose residents to sharp objects and unsanitary conditions.

When those piles build up near places where unhoused people are living, the health stakes can become even higher.

Cleaner public spaces can improve day-to-day life nearby, from safer walking routes to a greater sense of dignity and community pride.

Reducing repeat dumping and the need for cleanup can help break the costly cycle that taxpayers and city crews often end up paying for.

Commenters were overwhelmingly supportive of the volunteers' work.

"These are the volunteers cleaning up this city!!!!!!!" one person wrote, while another simply said, "You all do amazing work!"

"No one is coming to save you. It's up to you," one commenter wrote, while another added: "Make America beautiful again. Don't be a litter bug."

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