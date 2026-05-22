Live 'beehive fences' are now keeping elephants out of farmers' crops across 24 countries

"One of the most innovative, community-led solutions."

Save the Elephants says "beehive fences" now span more than 14,000 hives at 100 sites across 24 countries, offering farmers a lower-conflict way to protect crops from elephants.

On World Bee Day, the conservation group shared a milestone update on Instagram about its Elephants and Bees Project, revealing that its beehive fences have expanded far beyond what "we ever imagined."

The concept is straightforward: Communities place live beehives around farmland to help keep elephants away from crops. The organization says that elephants have an "instinctive avoidance of African honey bees," which is critical because elephant crop raids can threaten food supplies, household income, and the safety of farming families.

According to the organization, the approach is now being used across dozens of countries in Africa and Asia.

In its May 20 post, Save the Elephants described beehive fences as "one of the most innovative, community-led solutions to human-elephant conflict." The organization also said that it is creating a global map to track how far the idea has spread.

To help complete that map, people using beehive fences can share photos on Instagram, tag Save the Elephants (@savetheelephants), and send location details for inclusion.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

The group's Elephant and Bees Project is especially significant, as human-elephant conflict can be devastating at the local level. When elephants enter farmland, they can quickly wipe out crops, putting pressure on families that depend on those fields for food and income.

Solutions that reduce those losses without harming wildlife can make a real difference in daily life.

That is part of what makes this update so notable. The milestone is not just about hive numbers; it points to a growing model of coexistence rooted in community use, local knowledge, and practical protection.

A system centered on bees can also support pollinators while helping people avoid more dangerous or destructive responses to wildlife conflict.

Instead of forcing a choice between protecting livelihoods and protecting elephants, the approach aims to do both at once.

Commenters on the post were thrilled to learn about the project's success.

"Ingenious and nonviolent solutions," one user wrote.

"Bless you for everything you do to save these precious species and the innovative solutions you use!" another said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.