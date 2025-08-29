Researchers stunned after using retired K-9 to eradicate threatening bacteria: 'I was over-the-moon excited'

"My dog would have joy in her life and would still be able to work."

A springer spaniel that once worked in law enforcement now helps scientists find dangerous bacteria that affects honeybees at Michigan State University, The Guardian reported.

Bees and other pollinators struggle with illnesses, chemicals, scarce food, and rising temperatures caused by human activity. The state of Michigan supports around 465 different bee types. These bugs maintain plant life through pollination, affecting food availability for animals and people alike.

The spaniel, named Maple, spent years locating deceased persons for a sheriff's department until a workplace injury ended that career. Her handler, Sue Stejskal, partnered with MSU professor Meghan Milbrath, who studies bee health challenges at the school's Pollinator Performance Center.

The Associated Press showed footage of Maple in action:

The dog learned to spot American foulbrood, a bacterial sickness that destroys young bees. This infection ruins beekeepers' operations, which requires them to burn honey supplies and costly hive materials. Some businesses have had to destroy equipment valued in the five figures.

"American foulbrood harms young developing bees, and when a hive gets infected, it basically leads to death," Milbrath added.

Maple works in specialized safety clothing that includes face protection and booties to guard against stings. Developing this outfit took trial and error since pet suppliers don't sell bee protection designed for canines.

The MSU team created instructions so other canines could master this skill. Their approach gives beekeepers an efficient option for identifying sick hives early, before the illness can wipe out a colony.

This collaboration demonstrates how service animals can support wildlife protection programs after fulfilling their primary roles.

"I was over-the-moon excited because my dog would have joy in her life and would still be able to work," Stejskal told The Guardian.

