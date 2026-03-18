Officials surprised over rapid increase in state's bedbug population: 'They're very cryptic'

"You won't see the bug; they're not out during the day."

Some of the world's most undesirable bedfellows are starting to get a little too cozy for Georgia residents' taste.

The Augusta Chronicle reported that bedbugs are starting to crop up in increasing numbers in the state. Dan Suiter, an entomology professor at the University of Georgia, said that the trend started in the late 1990s.

Suiter added that cities typically associated with bedbugs were in the Northeast and the Upper Midwest, but that has changed in recent years.

Experts suggest reasons for the bedbug's resurgence are both a resistance to pesticides that's raised their numbers nationwide as well as a milder climate and extended tourist season that's boosted them in the South.

Once they've arrived, bedbugs aren't the easiest to spot unless you're looking for signs of their handiwork.

"You won't see the bug; they're not out during the day," Suiter said. "They're very cryptic, and they hide well."

Suiter advised residents to watch for signs like black spots on mattresses, indicating bedbug activity in the area. Homeowners can also check common hiding spots for wood and fabric, such as mattress seams and headboards.

The longer you wait, the more you may end up paying for professional pest control assistance. You'll also have to deal with their disruptions to your quality of life.

While bedbugs aren't believed to spread disease, they can certainly make your life miserable. They typically feast on your exposed skin anywhere on the top half of your body. Their bites can cause intense irritation and itchiness and lead to allergic reactions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Considering ground zero is your bed, you can only imagine the impact on your sleep.

While it might be tempting to try to solve the infestation yourself, Suiter strongly discouraged that.

"The problem we see with people who get a bedbug problem is they think they can solve it themselves," he told the Chronicle.

The far better move is to reach out to the local county extension office and allow them to get to the bottom of the issue before the bedbugs take up residence.

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