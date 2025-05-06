  • Outdoors Outdoors

Worker shares photos after local creatures take care of crucial landscaping task: 'They're taking it upon themselves'

"Are they available for hire?"

by Alexis McDonell
"Are they available for hire?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A group of unexpected landscapers is getting attention online for tackling one of the most hated invasive trees in America — and it's doing so for free. 

In a post on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, an office worker shared that a family of beavers had moved into the retaining pond behind their place of employment and started gnawing Bradford pear trees, which are a fast-spreading, eco-damaging species notorious across much of the U.S.

"Are they available for hire?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Are they available for hire?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"We had beavers move into the retaining pond behind where I work. They're taking it upon themselves to remove some Bradford pears," the original poster wrote.

Bradford pears, also known as Callery pears, were once a popular ornamental tree choice thanks to their fast growth and showy white flowers. But they have since become a major problem across the country.

According to North Carolina State University Extension, Bradford pears easily escape into wild areas, displacing native plants, damaging ecosystems, and creating dense thickets that are tough (and expensive) to remove.

Invasive plants such as Bradford pear trees don't just crowd out native wildlife; they also pose a headache for homeowners, requiring costly maintenance and herbicide use. Fortunately, swapping in native plants can offer a better solution. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Landscaping with natives such as coneflowers, milkweed, and serviceberry trees can lower water bills, reduce the need for pesticides, save time on yard work, and help support essential pollinators that protect our food supply.

Other eco-friendly, low-maintenance options include planting clover lawns or buffalo grass or trying xeriscaping to conserve water. 

Commenters quickly celebrated the beavers' efforts. One wrote, "Thank god," while another joked, "Are they available for hire?" 

"Unlimited food for them and they'll eventually wear out the root stock of the things! Awesome," a third added, with one more suggesting, "The real trick is showing them how to apply herbicide to a recently chewed Bradford."

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x