  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials celebrate as species nearly hunted to extinction makes historic comeback: 'The things they can do are amazing'

"Nature's Swiss army knife."

by Christine Dulion
"Nature's Swiss army knife."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Beavers are back in Northern California — and they're already hard at work healing the land. After the animals were hunted nearly to extinction in the 1800s, a family of beavers was released at the end of 2023 to their native habitat in Tásmam Koyóm, a 2,325-acre valley that is the ancestral land of the Mountain Maidu people.

This marked the first time beavers had returned to this area in almost 75 years. It happened thanks to a restoration project led by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Maidu Summit Consortium.

As SFGate reported, the once-absent beavers are now thriving. Officials say the group has produced two new litters of kits and expanded across the valley, building multiple dams — including one nearly 100 meters wide. At another release site along the South Fork Tule River, beavers have begun enhancing a human-made "dam analog," turning it into a deep pool habitat.

These busy builders are more than just a cute comeback story. Their dams increase surface water storage, extend stream flows into the dry season, and help restore wetland habitat. In the landscape scarred by the 2021 Dixie Fire, the beavers have already increased surface water by 23%, which could slow or even stop future wildfires. That's good news for native amphibians, reptiles, and mammals — and for the people who live in this fire-prone area.

"Beavers are nature's Swiss army knife," CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said. "The things they can do are amazing."

The group is planning on more translocations for California beavers and hopes to get the help of landowners who give the green light for using their properties as starter habitats. It's already had at least one proposal from a landowner, and there could be more in the coming months.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Social media users are excited for the success of the program. "Beautiful! Beavers help nature heal, and then thrive," one commenter wrote on Instagram. Another added, "Beavers are worthy of all worship, honor, power, and glory."

Though beavers can't solve the climate crisis alone, this amazing comeback shows how letting nature heal itself, with a little help from furry friends, can be one of the best defenses against the warming planet.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x