8-year-old fishing from shore is bitten by charging beaver before town confirms rabies

The animal remained nearby and kept circling the area.

Officials in Mahwah, New Jersey, say a beaver involved in attacks on several people at a lake has tested positive for rabies, and police said an online video appears to show the animal going after park visitors. One of the victims was an 8-year-old boy who was fishing from shore when the beaver bit him, NBC New York reported.

What happened?

Officers were sent to Lake Henry in Mahwah after receiving reports of an animal attack. According to NBC New York, the boy was fishing near the shoreline when the beaver came out of the water and charged toward him.

As he tried to get away, the child fell, and the animal bit him on the upper thigh.

Police said a family friend hit the beaver until it backed off, but the animal remained nearby, circling the area. Emergency medical services later took the boy to Good Samaritan Hospital.

As officers investigated, they learned of earlier complaints and online video that appeared to show the same beaver attacking other park guests that day.

Animal control eventually captured the beaver after noticing what appeared to be signs of illness. Town officials said that testing confirmed rabies, and authorities urged anyone who may have been bitten or otherwise exposed to contact the Mahwah Township Health Department.

Why does it matter?

Rabies is rare but extremely serious. Health officials say the virus can spread through an infected animal's saliva, whether by bite or through contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or broken skin.

Once symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal. However, prompt treatment after exposure can prevent the disease.

Officials also warned that wild animals showing unusual aggression, unusual tameness, irritability, excitability, or lethargy should be avoided. Staggering and frothing at the mouth can also be warning signs.

Health officials say wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, bats, foxes, deer, groundhogs, and coyotes are most often linked to rabies, though any mammal — including pets — can become infected.

What are people saying?

Town officials said everyone bitten by the beaver is being treated, and they asked anyone else who may have had contact with the animal to be evaluated by a doctor, NBC New York reported.

Health officials said odd animal behavior may be an early warning sign of rabies. They said animals that unexpectedly approach people or act far more aggressively than normal may be infected.

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