A bear wandered into a California living room, and in Tahoe, homeowners say 'the bears are winning'

"Black bears become addicted to human food, and they seek it out."

Homeowners in Lake Tahoe, California, are spending thousands on home fortifications as encounters with hungry, pantry-raiding bears increase in the region.

What happened?

According to The Wall Street Journal, Peter and Barbie Fons looked up from their dinner dishes to find a black bear standing in their living room.

Authorities later identified the male intruder as Judy, a repeat burglar in the region. The bear moved through the home, urinated on the floor, and left the retired couple badly shaken; it was the second time in a month their house had been invaded, the Journal reported.

The Journal reported that South Lake Tahoe police had logged 174 bear-related incidents so far this year, compared with 97 at the same point in 2025.

Officials say the rise in bear encounters in Tahoe and across the U.S. is related to a population increase tied to better protections for the animals. In California, the state population of roughly 60,000 black bears is about triple the 1990s count, the Journal reported.

In another encounter, Mike Webb ended a family fishing trip early when a bear of about 200 pounds came near them. The outlet said the same animal later lunged at other visitors.

Though injuries are still uncommon, officials say the bears' increasing boldness is alarming.

Alexia Ronning, Tahoe bear specialist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the Journal: "Black bears become addicted to human food, and they seek it out. They will become aggressive."

Why does it matter?

With home invasions and close calls mounting around Lake Tahoe, homeowners, volunteers, and state officials are all trying to respond.

Residents are dealing with an expensive and unsettling quality-of-life issue that can leave families with broken doors and windows, ransacked kitchens, interrupted vacations, and anxiety about stepping outside or leaving their homes empty.

Consistent prevention has been difficult because Tahoe's local garbage-storage rules vary from place to place, even as bears keep finding food in trash, cars, homes, and other easy-to-reach places. Once a neighborhood becomes a dependable food source, bears learn that quickly.

Some homeowners are now spending thousands of dollars to reinforce doors, windows, and crawl spaces, and even then, many are unsure whether it will be enough.

What's being done?

To bridge disagreements over bear policy, South Lake Tahoe police held a "Bear Summit" this year, the Journal reported.

Even so, officials and local bear-response groups still do not agree on the best path forward; South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Jeff Roberson told the outlet, "They both have the same goal — take care of the bears — but there's a great chasm in how to do it."

Some groups favor electrified mats and wiring that deliver a nonlethal shock to deter repeat break-ins, and the Journal reported that Bear Busters has installed this kind of protection at about 6,000 properties around the basin. Volunteers also answer bear calls, haze animals away from homes, and help residents seal off entry points.

Officials say residents should remove attractants, secure garbage, keep food out of cars, and reinforce vulnerable entry points before a bear learns the home is a reliable food source. Once bears are rewarded with human food, that behavior becomes much harder to undo.

Even longtime residents who have already tried several deterrents are still struggling. Margaret Deanesly Ziegler, a 91-year-old retired physician, has spent thousands protecting her cabin after repeated scares.

"The bears are winning," Ziegler told the Journal. "I'm the one that's spending the money."

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