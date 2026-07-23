As Colorado bear sightings climb, one visitor cools off in a backyard kiddie pool

Near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, a backyard kiddie pool became a temporary refuge for a bear trying to cool off during this brutal summer heat.

What happened?

In footage shared by Katie Cole, a resident near Steamboat Springs, a black bear can be seen crossing her patio before settling into a shallow kiddie pool, according to KDVR.

Temperatures in the area reached 89 degrees that day. Cole told the outlet that she felt bad for the animal in the hot and dry weather. She added that she hoped the pool was refreshing for the bear.

Wildlife officials say the visit reflects a broader increase in bear activity across Colorado this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife told KDVR that "2026 is on pace to be a record year for bear sightings in the state," and that sightings are already running "with over 1,000 more to date than last year alone."

Dry conditions may be partly responsible. Drought has left less natural food available, pushing bears to travel farther in search of something to eat and drink. Backyards, in particular, can offer water, shade, and easy access to food-related smells.

Wildlife agencies are tracking the surge in sightings and expect the dry conditions to send bears into populated areas more often.

Why does it matter?

A bear cooling off in a kiddie pool may seem harmless (and adorable), but rising wildlife encounters can create real risks for both animals and people. Bears that grow comfortable around homes may return, and future visits may involve trash bins, pet food, gardens, or open garages instead of a quick dip in the water.

For residents, that can mean property damage, safety concerns, and difficult decisions about how to coexist with wildlife. For the bears, repeated contact with neighborhoods can quickly become dangerous if they begin depending on human spaces for survival.

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