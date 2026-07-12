Bear comes within feet of boy at Connecticut home, then family husky chases it away

Driveways, yards, and porches may feel safe, but they can also become part of a bear's route.

A home video showed a bear coming up to a young boy in a Connecticut driveway before the family husky chased it away. The incident came as bear sightings continued across the state and as wildlife officials warned that ordinary items around homes can draw wild animals into dangerous proximity to people.

What happened?

In a video shared by WTNH News 8 and detailed by Patch, the child was standing on the driveway in Torrington. A bear comes over from the front yard, but the husky intervenes.

The dog runs up behind the bear and bites at it, sending it away from the child.

Patch said Connecticut has recorded 6,331 bear sightings this year, underscoring how often people and bears cross paths. It also cited other recent cases: a bear that was euthanized in June after entering several homes in Winchester, and a bear that bit and clawed a dog in Avon.

Why does it matter?

The video shows how little time families may have to react when a bear appears in a residential area. Driveways, yards, and porches may feel safe, but they can also become part of a bear's route if the animals are accustomed to traveling around or through neighborhoods.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says bears may be drawn in by easy food sources around a home, including pet bowls, trash cans, bird feeders, and greasy grills. When houses repeatedly provide those rewards, animals can lose their natural caution and associate people with food.

Children and pets can be injured, homeowners may face property damage, and bears themselves can be euthanized after repeated conflicts.

Bear activity rises during mating season, which can raise the chances of a close encounter.

What can I do?

State wildlife officials recommend making residential property less attractive to bears. One step DEEP highlights is bringing pet food indoors overnight.

Garbage matters as well. DEEP says it should be put out on the morning of pickup days rather than left outside overnight because the smell can draw animals from a distance.

DEEP also advises residents to keep doors and windows closed and secured, noting that a screen by itself will not stop a bear. If one shows up nearby, the agency says to make noise to scare it away rather than letting it stay and become comfortable around people.

Keeping pets leashed can also avoid surprise confrontations. Even a confident dog can escalate a dangerous wildlife encounter.

The Torrington scare ended without injuries, and the dog was to get a special dinner. "Probably a T-bone or something like that she'll get to enjoy," Jeff Tazzara, the boy's father, told WTNH.

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