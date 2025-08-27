Authorities issue warning after man is injured in stunning encounter with bear on front porch: 'Puts people at risk'

"Make sure you're securing things like garbage and grocery deliveries with food items."

As an extension of the house, the front porch is usually a safe, cozy welcome to the home.

But for one North Carolina man, that familiar spot became the scene of a startling encounter with a bear.

What's happening?

Earlier this month in Weaverville, North Carolina, a man stepped outside and came face-to-face with a bear leaving his porch.

Startled, the bear swatted and pushed the man before retreating into the woods, ABC 13 News reported. Although the man was injured in the encounter, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported he has since been released from the hospital.

Wildlife officials later determined that food left out for feral cats had drawn the bear in. Because the animal's reaction appeared defensive rather than aggressive, the NC Wildlife Resources Commission decided not to capture it.

Why is this incident concerning?

Encounters like this are happening more often as neighborhoods expand into areas where wildlife has always lived. Clearing forests for homes, roads, and businesses cuts off animals' natural food sources, pushing them into towns in search of an easy — but risky — meal.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Once a bear learns to find food near humans, it's more likely to return, take bigger risks, and sometimes face relocation or euthanasia.

Communities around the world are taking action. In northern Spain, the Bear Patrol works to protect both brown bears and local residents. At the same time, Canada's Banff Wildlife Crossings Project keeps animals off busy roads.

Both efforts aim for the same goal — giving wildlife space to live and keeping human encounters safe and rare.

What's being done about it?

While these global examples show what's possible, officials in North Carolina are urging residents to start with simple steps at home.

How often do you worry about having your personal info stolen? Never 😌 Sometimes 😟 Often 😨 Always 😱 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Ashley Hobbs of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission urged residents to secure garbage and remove other food temptations: "Make sure you're securing things like garbage and grocery deliveries with food items. What that does is reward the behavior for coming so close to people's homes, vehicles, and roads, which puts people at risk."

At home, you can help by storing trash in bear-proof containers, feeding pets indoors, and bringing in bird feeders when bears are active in your area.

Small, consistent actions like these can prevent future close calls — keeping your porch a safe, welcoming space for people, not hungry visitors.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.