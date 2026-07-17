Colorado bear flees wildfires, falls into rescue net from tree in local neighborhood

"He was in my sister's yard last night."

A bear fleeing Colorado's wildfires ended up in a Pueblo neighborhood, creating the kind of tense and emotional scene that often unfolds far from the fire line itself.

The good news is that after neighbors watched wildlife responders move in, the bear was safely relocated to a new home.

What happened?

The TikTok post eventually shared a positive update: "Edit after good news — she has been safely released to a new home!" Before that, a Colorado resident on Pueblo's south side had filmed the bear hanging out in a tree after it wandered into a residential area while fires burned elsewhere in the state.

As responders waited under the tree holding a sheet to catch the bear, the person behind the camera narrated the scene, saying, "So they've tranked it" and later, "Hope they can relocate it somewhere really safe."

The bear then fell from the tree, and the authorities caught it with the sheet. "There it goes. Oh, they got it. Ok, they got it. Poor baby," the creator said.

The creator also said, "This is in Pueblo, guys," and linked the July 9 sighting to the Aspen Acres fires in the Beulah area, saying they were "displacing all those wildlife." One commenter wrote, "I'm so sad for all the animals," while another shared, "He was in my sister's yard last night."

Why does it matter?

Wildfires not only destroy forests and threaten homes but can also force wildlife out of familiar habitats and into neighborhoods, where animals may be confused, stressed, injured, or searching for food and safety. That creates risks for both people and animals.

A frightened bear in a yard or near a street can lead to dangerous encounters, traffic hazards, or panic-driven decisions that make an already difficult situation even worse.

The effects of extreme weather events can ripple far beyond the fire line. In communities like Pueblo, climate-fueled disasters can quickly reshape daily life. Residents may suddenly need to think about pet safety, securing trash, and giving wild animals space while trained responders do their jobs.

What's being done?

To keep the situation from worsening, responders appeared to tranquilize the bear and relocate it. The final update said the animal "has been safely released to a new home."

In fire-prone areas, practical steps include avoiding wildlife, keeping pets indoors when possible, securing garbage and outdoor food sources, and contacting local authorities or wildlife officials instead of trying to intervene directly.

For those who want to get involved in their communities, consider exploring information on taking local action and donating money to climate causes.

One commenter summed up everyone's feelings, writing, "Happy to see the bear is safe. Thank you."

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