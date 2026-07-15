Alaska bear cub and wolf pup forget they're rivals, and turn a standoff into play

"And if pup is young, and bear is young, they are known to play chase for fun."

On Alaska's coast, a bear cub and a wolf pup were filmed heading for a tense standoff before the moment took an unexpected turn, becoming a playful interaction between animals more frequently viewed as competitors.

What happened?

Wildlife photographer Casey Cooper filmed the unusual scene when a young wolf rushed toward a bear cub that seemed ready to hold its ground, before sharing it on Instagram.

Instead of turning into a confrontation, though, the moment became playful chasing and roughhousing.

Cooper said the pair kept playing for 45 minutes, a remarkable amount of time on Alaska's coast, where bears and wolves often compete for food and space.

On Instagram, Cooper wrote, "Bears and wolves have always been rivals of both territories and prey especially along Alaska's coast. I have witnessed brief encounters before but nothing like this one."

He added that the cub had two siblings nearby, with their mother watching from farther away. But "because of the cubs' size, momma bear wasn't too worried about it. She sat back and watched knowing there was no chance that her cubs couldn't take on this immature wolf."

The footage surprised countless people online. One commenter summed up what many were likely feeling, writing, "Gorgeous. Art in motion."

Another commenter added, "And if pup is young, and bear is young, they are known to play chase for fun. They don't try to eat everything... They also play. No one is hungry, and just practicing skills is part of life."

Why does it matter?

Bears and wolves do compete, particularly in places where their territory and prey overlap, but young animals can also show curiosity and play when immediate survival pressures are low.

Wildlife photographers and observers document moments scientists and the public might otherwise miss.

While one encounter does not rewrite what is known about bear-wolf competition, it adds to the understanding of how animals behave when conditions allow for something other than conflict.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.