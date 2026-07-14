Cub found alone, badly hurt in India's tiger reserve gets round-the-clock care

"You could see the pain in her eyes, but you can also see that she's still holding on."

Luna, a bear cub discovered alone in India's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, is now receiving urgent care after getting rescued.

What happened?

Deep inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, Luna was found by herself in distress.

In an Instagram post, the Wildlife SOS rescue group said she was clearly in pain and so weak that movement had become difficult. The rescuers described Luna as "dehydrated, anemic, severely underweight, and in so much pain from a hip fracture that she could barely walk."

Following a rapid response from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, Luna was moved by Wildlife SOS to the Van Vihar Bear Rescue Facility within a national park.

Wildlife SOS reported that despite her condition, Luna wanted to live and recover. The organization wrote, "Every step was a struggle, yet she kept trying."

She is now receiving round-the-clock veterinary treatment as rescuers keep watch over her recovery and help her with her pain.

Why does it matter?

A cub found alone and badly injured in a protected forest underscores the risks wild animals face even inside reserves meant to keep them safe. Injuries, separation, malnutrition, and delayed treatment can quickly turn survivable situations into fatal ones.

Luna's rescue also highlights the human side of environmental protection. Forest officers, veterinarians, and rescue teams are making urgent interventions that can relieve suffering in real time.

The rescue also demonstrates the value of coordination between government agencies and these nonprofit wildlife specialists. Better rescue networks and habitat protection can help build a safer future for both people and wildlife.

What's being done?

Recovery from trauma is rarely immediate. A cub dealing with a fracture, malnutrition, and dehydration needs more than a one-time intervention, including expert follow-ups, a secure environment, and time.

Luna's condition remains serious, but her rescuers see resilience in her. As Wildlife SOS put it, "You could see the pain in her eyes, but you can also see that she's still holding on."

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