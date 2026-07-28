Bear climbs New Mexico power pole, goes viral, then is electrocuted before rescue

"At first we couldn't believe what we were seeing, so we turned around to look again."

A bear sighting in New Mexico ended in tragedy when the animal, which climbed a power pole, was killed by electrocution before rescuers could bring it down.

The disturbing event underscores how badly things can go when wildlife collides with human-built infrastructure.

What happened?

According to Ynet Global News, people near Gladstone — about 170 miles northeast of Santa Fe by car — spotted a bear perched atop a utility pole, where it seemed to be struggling to stay steady. Video of the scene was later widely shared online.

Among the witnesses was Shannon Mullens, who was traveling on Highway 56 with her family.

"At first we couldn't believe what we were seeing, so we turned around to look again," Mullens told Storyful, per Ynet. "At first we thought the bear was dead, but when we got closer, we realized it was still alive."

In footage from the scene, a person can be heard telling an emergency dispatcher, "I'm calling to report a bear that is on a light pole."

Authorities had already been notified, but officials said tranquilizing the bear could have caused a fatal fall. Before a safe rescue was possible, the animal was electrocuted, according to The New York Times.

Why does it matter?

Experts say the episode was shocking but not inexplicable.

Young bears, or bears startled by people, dogs, or traffic, can mistake poles for trees and climb them to get away.

Highways, utility lines, and expanding development can create stressful, confusing conditions for wild animals already navigating fragmented habitats.

This can put people and the creatures at risk, disrupt power systems, and, as in this case, kill animals in painful and preventable ways.

Wildlife is increasingly being forced to make survival decisions in landscapes dominated by human infrastructure.

This also shows the limits of emergency responders. Even when authorities move quickly, some rescue options can create new dangers.

What's being done?

Officials were notified soon after the bear was spotted, but the circumstances made safe intervention difficult.

They had to weigh one hazard against another: the danger of electrocution versus the possibility that the bear could fall if sedated.

It's rare but not unheard of for a bear to climb a power pole. In 2021, Arizona wildlife officials rescued a bear in a similar situation, Ynet reported.

Reducing these encounters often comes down to better coexistence strategies, including protecting habitat, minimizing attractants near roads and homes, and designing infrastructure with wildlife movement in mind.

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