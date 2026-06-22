Visitors, including children, watch as one Alaska Zoo bear tears into another in viral video

"This is not something that has ever occurred at the zoo before."

A graphic video from the Alaska Zoo has spread widely on TikTok after capturing a larger brown bear attacking a smaller one as visitors, including children, watched.

By last Monday, the footage had drawn hundreds of thousands of views, pushing the disturbing episode into viral circulation.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the injured bear suffered "moderate" wounds and is expected to survive. The zoo has temporarily shut its brown bear exhibit as officials examine the incident.

What happened?

Zoo officials said the confrontation began around 4 p.m. last Saturday inside a shared enclosure for brown bears.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that the video shows the larger bear repeatedly attacking the smaller bear's back, tearing away skin and fur, while the injured animal shows little visible resistance. A third bear, Oreo, appears in parts of the footage but does not get involved.

After visitors notified zoo staff, the video shows a keeper using pepper spray to stop the attack.

In a later statement, the Alaska Zoo called the episode an "abrupt altercation" and said employees "implemented established protocols to safely separate the bears."

Stephanie Samaniego, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told the Anchorage Daily News that the larger bear was Izzy, an orphaned brown bear from King Cove that was brought to the zoo years ago.

The smaller bear, a female, came from a wildlife center near Haines last year. Samaniego said she had not previously lived with other bears, and the zoo first housed her separately before moving her into the main habitat in September.

Samaniego pointed to the inherent difficulty of keeping powerful animals together. "There's always risks when you try to incorporate ... animals with other animals. But they had been doing well together since September 2025."

Alaska Zoo spokesperson Katie Larson said the incident was emotionally difficult for visitors, saying, "It's a hard thing to witness when you are a visitor at the zoo." She added, "This is not something that has ever occurred at the zoo before."

Why does it matter?

Brown bears can fight in the wild, but this incident occurred in a captive setting under human management and unfolded in front of families visiting the zoo.

Both animals were in captivity due to human intervention, and the smaller bear had been added to the shared enclosure only recently.

Samaniego said the bears had coexisted successfully for months, but there are risks in managing large predators outside the natural conditions in which they would usually have more space and more opportunities to get away.

The incident also adds to broader discussions about human-wildlife conflict and the ways displaced animals are cared for.

The zoo said, "We care deeply for the animals entrusted to us, and this incident has been difficult for our team," adding that "the well-being of the bears remains the highest priority."

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