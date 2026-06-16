Mushroom forager hears her dog yelp, shoots black bear three times as they flee

"He had so many bite marks on him. It was like the bear thought he was like a little sardine."

During a mushroom-foraging outing in Alaska, Lori Price and her dogs had to make a frantic escape after a black bear attack.

What happened?

Alaska's News Source shared Price's firsthand account of the attack and her dog Chaos' recovery.

Last Sunday, Price had taken her chocolate Lab, Willis, and her German shorthaired pointer, Chaos, out to pick mushrooms when the pointer came upon a black bear. Chaos yelped, Price said, and the calm outing instantly gave way to panic.

Price said she had both bear spray and a 9-millimeter Glock 43 pistol with her.

Recalling the moment, she said, "I just full blown, like, start screaming, 'Chaos, Chaos, Chaos,' and I, like, was just screaming at the top of my lungs."

As she and her dogs tried to get away, she fired at the bear three times.

Describing the first shot, Price said, "I pull my pistol and I shot, boom, down like a sack of potatoes goes the bear." She said the bear got back up, and she continued firing while running toward her car and calling 911.

Once she reached the vehicle, Price flagged down a passing driver. A police officer then helped provide first aid and urged her to get Chaos to a veterinarian.

And when talking about Chaos' injuries, Price said, "He had so many bite marks on him. It was like the bear thought he was like a little sardine."

Chaos was able to go home that night and is expected to make a full recovery.

Why does it matter?

Dogs can unintentionally trigger defensive responses from bears, particularly during surprise encounters in dense woods.

Greater overlap between humans and wild animals can also increase the likelihood of these incidents. Recreation, development, food attractants and changing habitat conditions can all push people and wildlife into closer contact.

Experts often emphasize prevention, such as keeping dogs close, making noise on trails, carrying deterrents, and learning how to reduce conflict in bear country.

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