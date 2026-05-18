'[She] hates being held': Former research beagle faces heartbreaking road to recovery

A woman's update about her foster beagle is resonating online for highlighting the less glamorous, more heartbreaking reality of rescue recovery. The early dispatches indicate that beagles formerly used for research face significant obstacles in their journeys to new homes.

What happened?

Liz Highleyman (@LizHighleyman), a research beagle adopter and medical journalist, is providing updates on a foster from Ridglan Farms. They hint at progress but highlight the sobering realities of the young beagle's adjustment.

Our Ridglan foster girl looked pretty exuberant in yesterday's video, but she still has some hurdles to overcome. She doesn't much like being petted & hates being held or picked up. Nevertheless, she got a much needed bath after her long journey — maybe her first one ever. https://t.co/7OoCn73TM5 pic.twitter.com/EL595IUzEn — Liz Highleyman (@LizHighleyman) May 17, 2026

"Our Ridglan foster girl looked pretty exuberant in yesterday's video, but she still has some hurdles to overcome," Highleyman wrote. "She doesn't much like being petted & hates being held or picked up."

Indeed, previous footage on X showed the young beagle loudly barking and showing excitement for food in an encouraging way. That followed up some small steps documented by Highleyman of the beagle emerging from her crate and interacting with the other beagles in Highleyman's care.

Why are beagle rescues important?

The update is drawing attention because it captures something many animal lovers don't often see in rescue stories. Healing can be slow, uneven, and deeply emotional.

The situation is still a positive one for organizations like Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy, which brokered a deal with Ridglan Farms to liberate the beagles, as The Associated Press reported.

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Experiences many pets quickly learn to tolerate, like bathing, petting, and being carried, can be frightening for dogs that have spent their lives in highly controlled environments with little affection or household socialization. Highleyman suggested that this might be the dog's first-ever bath.

The slow progress serves as a reminder of the hidden cost of animal testing and the long recovery many former lab dogs face after leaving those systems. Lauree Simmons, president and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, explained to the AP why beagles are prime research dogs.

"Beagles are just so trusting and docile and calm and forgiving, so they are the most chosen dogs for animal testing," Simmons remarked. "And so we're going to take one of the sweetest, kindest, most trusting breeds and abuse them?"

Fortunately, rescuers like Highleyman are ready to patiently help them along the journey to a more supportive, welcoming home.

What are people saying?

Online commenters were rooting for the young beagle on the journey to being comfortable in a new home outside of the research facility.

"It will be such a great day when she finally realizes she's safe and part of a forever family," one wrote.

Another chimed in encouragingly: "It will be ok. Such a new and different life for her. All of them. Each one will need adjustment periods."

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