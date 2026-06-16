Rescued beagle presumed dead after apparent alligator attack is found running across a road

Before this incident, Omelette had been among 1,500 beagles removed from a Wisconsin research breeding facility.

After a mistaken identification led rescuers to think she had been killed in an apparent alligator attack, a rescued beagle in Florida has turned up alive.

CBS12 reported that Omelette the beagle was later seen running across a road.

What happened?

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee told CBS12 that staff launched an extensive search after learning Omelette, a recently adopted beagle, had gotten out through fencing in Boynton Beach last Sunday.

The search took a grim turn two days later, when a dead dog was discovered in a canal.

The animal appeared to have been attacked by an alligator, and the rescue believed it was Omelette because the coloring was similar and the remains were in poor condition. That belief was overturned Thursday night when Omelette was found alive after being seen crossing a road.

Instead of returning to her previous adopter, Big Dog Ranch Rescue said she is now being placed in a foster home while the shelter determines her next steps.

Before this incident, Omelette had been among 1,500 beagles removed from a Wisconsin research breeding facility.

Big Dog Ranch also helped secure the release of 135 additional beagles from that facility, and dozens were taken to its Loxahatchee campus for care before being placed in homes.

What does it mean?

Omelette's survival also means the dog found in the canal may belong to someone else, leaving another family still looking for answers.

In a statement, Big Dog Ranch Rescue said, "While we are incredibly grateful that Omelette is safe, our hearts are with the family who may still be searching for their beloved dog."

What are people saying?

On the group's Facebook page, Big Dog Ranch Rescue said, "Thank you to everyone who prayed, shared, searched, and supported us throughout this emotional journey. Your kindness and dedication helped bring Omelette home."

"Happy to hear Omelette is safe and sound," one person wrote.

"Glad Omelette was safe. I'm not sure the original adopter realized how crafty a Beagle is at escape. Hoping for the perfect home for Omelette this time," another added.

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