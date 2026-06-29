Minnesota photographer hopes 'she said no' after finding aftermath of beach proposal

"You're not exempt from basic human responsibilities just because you are having a special moment."

A planned sunrise photoshoot at a beach in Minnesota became an unexpected cleanup effort when photographer Faith NuVo found the shoreline littered with plastic rose petals from a proposal.

After she posted an outraged TikTok about the mess, the incident began prompting wider discussion about respecting public outdoor areas.

#lakesuperior #northshoremn #blackbeach #proposal ♬ original sound - Faith | Minnesota Photographer @ethereal_visuals Nothing says "forever" quite like covering a public beach in hundreds of plastic rose petals. Showing up for a sunrise session this morning and seeing one of my favorite spots completely disrespected like this freaking sucked 😭 then I spent 2 hours picking them all up because apparently it was too much work for whoever left them 🫠 We gotta be better as humans. And if anyone recognizes a proposal or engagement with fake rose petals recently at Black Beach in MN, I'd love to know who thought this was acceptable 😭 #mn

According to a report from Newsweek, NuVo arrived at Black Beach on May 29 and discovered imitation petals embedded throughout the sand. Her original video was posted with the caption "nothing says 'forever' quite like covering a public beach in hundreds of plastic rose petals," adding that she hopes "she said no."

What happened?

"My first thought was how sweet that someone had proposed on the beach, but then we got closer, and I realized they were not real petals but cheap, thin, plastic petals," NuVo told Newsweek. "They were clearly trampled over many times and pressed deep into the beach."

According to the outlet, NuVo ended up spending about two hours removing the litter instead of simply continuing with her shoot. She said the work dragged on because disturbing the sand kept revealing additional pieces of buried plastic.

By the time Newsweek reported on NuVo's video, it had received more than 25.6 million views and 1.8 million likes.

Why does it matter?

Unlike real flower petals, plastic ones can remain in nature for long periods, fragment into smaller bits, and create hazards for wildlife.

NuVo told Newsweek places like Black Beach are important to local residents and warned that access could become more limited if visitors "don't know how to respect them."

Communities across the country are already dealing with litter, plastic waste, and the cost of restoring natural spaces after careless behavior.

What are people saying?

NuVo said her anger was about the trash, not the relationship behind it.

"Honestly, it frustrates me. Leaving behind plastic decorations for someone else to clean up is so disrespectful to both the environment and the community," she told Newsweek. "You're not exempt from basic human responsibilities just because you are having a special moment."

"Littering shouldn't be controversial," NuVo added. "I don't wish anything bad on the couple, I genuinely hope they have a wonderful engagement and marriage. I just hope they also understand that public spaces aren't a personal dumping ground, even during a special moment."

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