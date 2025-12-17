Residents devastated by impacts of major earthquake more than 10 years later: 'Leads to greater vulnerability'

Over a decade after a devastating earthquake rocked the Philippines, parts of the island nation are dealing with serious consequences from it.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, the central Filipino island of Batasan has been sinking in recent years after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the region in 2013. Residents in Batasan and its surrounding islands are dealing with land subsidence, a phenomenon in which tectonic movements cause Earth's surface to sink.

The 800 residents of Batasan are spending much of their time in knee-deep water, as tides encroach farther and farther onto the island.

Why are these sinking islands important?

Even without the issue of land subsidence, the Philippines and many other island nations have been fighting encroaching seawater levels thanks to human-induced rising global temperatures. As the polar ice caps melt, that water enters the ocean, which rises, threatening areas that are at or near sea level.

For areas like Batasan, which would already be grappling with rising seas due to land subsidence, it makes things even tougher. The seawater isn't just an issue because of flooding; living in a constant state of flooding can lead to mold and other health problems. And because the encroaching flooding is saltwater, fresh groundwater sources are at risk of becoming nonviable drinking water sources.

While flooding and other extreme weather events aren't new, scientists have determined that the climate crisis supercharges them, putting communities at greater risk.





What's being done about the encroaching seawater?

Different parts of the Philippines are doing different things. In Hagonoy, residents are slowly being evacuated to other parts of the archipelago, and unique modes of transportation have been created to minimize the sea's impact.

In other parts of the country, construction projects like sea walls are underway to help slow the oceanic encroachment. However, corruption and mismanagement have seen few of those projects stay on schedule or budget, leading to widespread protests and a growing anti-corruption movement.

"When you cut corners, you make things risky, and that leads to greater vulnerability," said David Sanderson, author of a 2021 study on corruption and climate preparedness, per Mongabay.

"People have the right to demand change and social transformation," Renato Dela Cruz, a former teacher turned organizer, said at a rally to combat corruption, per Mongabay. "The government should be responsive to the needs of the people. We are following the law. It is not just for us to live underwater."

