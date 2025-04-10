Homeowner discovers unexpected creature trapped in backyard fishing nets: 'We have so many ... around our area'

"The more an animal battles to free itself from netting, the worse the entanglement becomes."

A Tasmania resident may think twice about their storage and waste disposal techniques after spotting an unusual scene in a tangle of fishing nets in their yard.

As detailed by the Stewartville Star, it was a typical January day in Australia until the homeowner spotted a bat trapped in his netting.

Fortunately for this bat, the man promptly called Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary's 24/7 Wildlife Rescue Service, and help was on the way. It wasn't long until the creature was free and on its way to the sanctuary for further evaluation.

Once under the rehabilitation center's care, the long-eared bat was dubbed Ziggy and received nutrients and fluids to aid his recovery from dehydration.

"Luckily, the netting wasn't wrapped very tightly, so he escaped without serious injury," Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary (@bonorong) wrote on Instagram.

Maya Risberg, an administrator at the sanctuary, praised the resident's actions, per The Dodo, highlighting how smart it was for him to call in professionals — the best course of action if you find yourself in a similar situation to ensure a safe rescue.

It is also wise to inspect your property for unsecured wildlife hazards. In parts of North America, that could mean ensuring your trash is locked down to prevent bears from chowing down on your leftovers, as that can lead to aggressive food-conditioned behavior.

In Tasmania and elsewhere, bats are a crucial part of ecosystems, consuming up to half their body weight in insects every night, including crop-destroying pests and vectors for disease such as mosquitoes, per the Australian state's Department of Natural Resources and Environment. Sadly, it is not uncommon for them to be harmed by nets like the one in the resident's yard.

"Sometimes, the more an animal battles to free itself from netting, the worse the entanglement becomes," Risberg told The Dodo, adding that bats can land there to rest or eat.

As for Ziggy, he was released back into the wild after one week under the care of licensed bat rehabilitator Julie Houston, who accepted the creature from Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary.

"So glad that he was OK after his ordeal," one person commented on the sanctuary's Instagram post.

"We have so many little bats around our area. Wildlife safe garden netting is a must," another wrote.

"Great job everyone," a third said.

