Experts issue warning amid concerning surge in animal deaths in local park: 'It makes me so mad'

After recent wildlife incidents in a public park in Cumbria, England, additional precautions are being weighed to help keep birds in the area safe.

What's happening?

An article by The Mail explained that over a two-week period, four birds were found either deceased or injured by fishing gear, despite the area being a no-fishing zone.

The most recent incident was a young egret found in the park's lake, where it became entangled in a fishing net hanging from a tree. The bird had already died when Cumbria Fire & Rescue found it.

"There's no fishing allowed in here; that's the frustrating part about it," said Rachel Wilson, a wildlife rescuer in the area. "It makes me so mad. I get more rescues here than anywhere else — even where fishing is allowed. I don't get a fraction of the problems I do here — it's infuriating."

Why are these bird deaths concerning?

Despite the ignoring of imposed angling rules in the area, the issue with Barrow Park's birds points to a more universal problem with pollution and littering.

When thinking of litter, more commonly, you might imagine plastic bottles or other trash. However, leftover fishing gear, especially nets, is a pressing issue around the world. Researchers along the coast of India discovered over six tons of "ghost" fishing gear — or leftover nets, ropes, and more. Their study found these materials to be a huge contributor to overall plastic pollution.

As is true in Barrow Park, summertime means more visitors in outdoor areas. While getting outside is never a bad thing to do, there is a correlation between human visitation and an increase in littering, so it's important for fishers and anyone to be aware of their surroundings when stepping out into the natural world — and any relevant rules in outdoor spaces.

What's being done about bird safety in the park?

"The rangers are on hand in the park, and we would ask people to report any incidents of irresponsible fishing to them directly," said a spokesperson for Westmorland and Furness Council, per The Mail.

While the park in Cumbria had already taken the step of banning fishing as well as more recently implementing new signage for this, increased patrols and potentially increased repercussions for those who break the rules may be necessary to keep the swans, egrets, and other wildfowl in Barrow Park safe.

To do your part in protecting the natural world, you can pick up after yourself when getting outside. Furthermore, by using less plastic in general, you can keep this harmful material, which is known for creating microplastic pollution that is particularly problematic for waterways and marine life, out of the environment.

