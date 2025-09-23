  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists discover serious flaw in predictions for major global crisis: 'Overestimated'

It is crucial that they are accurate.

by Mandy Carr
It is crucial that they are accurate.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A new study conducted in Greenland is shedding new light on melting ice sheets.

According to a study published in the Nature Communications journal, the bare-ice ablation zone is acting differently than previously thought. "Climate models traditionally assume that all bare-ice runoff enters the ocean, unlike porous firn, in which some meltwater is retained and/or refrozen," it stated. 

What's happening?

It is now believed that bare ice can act like firn ice, which is more porous, and snow. Bare ice is credited with contributing to the rising sea level. However, bare ice can also retain water and refreeze. The climate models are not accounting for this, so they are overestimating ice sheet runoff.

According to the study, "direct measurements of supraglacial runoff are overestimated by 21%-58% during peak summer melt conditions."

The study added: "Ice sheet mass changes are overestimated by 21%-47% relative to … satellite gravity retrievals, and satellite laser altimetry measurements indicate that surface melt rates are overestimated by 14%-40%."

Why is the miscalculation of ice sheet melt concerning?

It's crucial that the climate models accurately calculate rising sea levels to help residents in the places that are going to be most affected. The Intergovernmental Panel estimates that the sea level will rise between 1.4 and 2.8 feet, but 6.6 feet isn't being ruled out by 2100.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

If worst-case scenarios come true, the Carolinas in the U.S. are most at risk, since three North Carolina coastal counties would be submerged in water. Charleston, South Carolina, could form new islands. Additionally, the Florida Keys, some of Miami, New York City, and Long Island would all be engulfed.

Unfortunately, the Florida Keys have already experienced the consequences of rising sea levels, as they have contributed to the extinction of the Key Largo tree cactus. The rising sea levels have caused an increase in salinity in Key Largo plants, which is above the levels they are used to. 

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Studies like the one published in the Nature Communications journal are crucial for understanding the melting of ice sheets. It's one of many critical climate issues that need to be explored to better understand how to combat them.

Do you worry about the longevity of EV batteries?

For sure 💯

Not really 🤷

Not at all 🙅

I've never thought about it 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x