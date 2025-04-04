New law challenges long-standing tradition at center of public outcry: 'We will continue fighting'

Historically, animals have been used by people in cruel and self-serving ways.

Bullfighting is a traditional spectacle in many Spanish-speaking countries. In it, a matador, or a professional bullfighter, fights and often kills a bull. While controversial, bullfighting has ancient ties and is still practiced in Spain, France, Peru, Portugal, Ecuador, and Mexico, according to Humane World for Animals.

In March, however, Mexico City lawmakers voted to ban traditional bullfighting. The New York Times reported that lawmakers now prohibit the injuring and killing of bulls in bullfights. Additionally, the fights cannot last for longer than 15 minutes, only capes can be used to lure the animals, and there can only be six fights per event.

Animal rights activists have long fought against animal cruelty, and this fight does not exclude traditional practices like bullfighting. Animals play a significant role in the world. In nature, they maintain balanced food webs, aid in pollination and seed dispersal, and play a role in nutrient cycling. In the household, pets offer emotional support and friendship, while the animals we eat provide sustenance and fuel.

Historically, however, animals have also been used by people in cruel and self-serving ways. The human species has time and time again crossed a line by using animals for entertainment purposes.

It is important to consider the fact that there is an entire workforce reliant on the traditional bullfighting industry. Bullfighting generates 80,000 direct and 146,000 indirect jobs in Mexico, according to numbers from the National Association of Breeders of Fighting Bulls in Mexico cited by the Associated Press.

Not only is it economically important in bullfighting countries, but it is an important tradition to many. Despite this, the new legislation banning traditional bullfighting will protect animals and the ecosystem.

"Bloodless bullfighting is just the beginning," said Animal Heroes, an animal rights organization with an anti-bullfighting campaign. "We will continue fighting until we achieve its total abolition."

