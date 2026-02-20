  • Outdoors Outdoors

Birdwatcher shares photos after spotting iconic creatures in US wilderness: 'Truly a gift to watch'

"How fortunate you are."

by Lindy Whitehouse
A birdwatcher shared their excitement with the online community after observing a pair of bald eagles roosting in their backyard.

A birdwatcher shared their excitement with the online community after observing a pair of bald eagles roosting in their backyard in Maine.

Posting in the subreddit r/birdwatching, the poster uploaded several images of the iconic predators and shared that they had been hanging out in the tree all day. 

"When I was a kid, there weren't any around here. They've made an amazing comeback in the last 15-20 years. It's been truly a gift to watch," the OP wrote in the comments.

The post received a lot of attention from fellow bird enthusiasts, many of whom also noted that they, too, had noticed that the populations of the iconic birds have been increasing in recent years. 

"Isn't it exciting and a glimmer of hope that bald eagle populations are recovering here in MN," one commenter wrote

The rebounding of animal populations is a great indicator that local environments are doing well and, in some cases, highlights the positive impacts that rewilding can have on enabling animal populations to bounce back. Rewilding outdoor spaces is really easy and is one way people can support local environments by providing wildlife with the native plant life they need to eat and make their homes in. 

Incorporating native plants or switching to a native lawn using plants like clover and buffalo grass is also a great way to save money, time, and energy, as they require significantly less maintenance than typical monoculture lawns and ornamental plants and trees. Even making small changes, like building a native flower bed, can help you reap these benefits.

And you never know, you might get to see stunning wildlife like the OP here.

"How fortunate you are," a commenter wrote.

Another added, "Oh great to see two of them at the same time! What a great shot!"

