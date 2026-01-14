Rescuers respond after bald eagle is found in harrowing predicament: 'Our gratitude goes out to the caring individuals'

An iconic animal was recently rescued from a grim fate, according to CBS News, after a bald eagle was found with its foot caught in a fence on Thanksgiving.

It's likely the eagle was trapped there while diving to hunt.

The bird was discovered by a family in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, who contacted volunteers with a local group, Wildlife In Need.

They transported the wounded eagle to the Tamarack Wildlife Center, where the bird received medical treatment for tendon and ligament damage.

Human-erected physical barriers pose a large threat to bird populations, but they aren't the only thing endangering them.

Unstable climate and weather patterns have disrupted bald eagle migration patterns, making perilous journeys even more challenging for long-term survival.

After nearly three decades of being classified as endangered, bald eagle populations have recovered steadily.

Pesticide use brought them to the brink of extinction not long ago; exposure to DDT caused calcium dysfunction, resulting in thin-shelled, sterile eggs. It's estimated that there were only 412 nesting pairs in the U.S. in the 1950s.

Luckily, strong regulation eliminated the use of DDT, and legal protections gave bald eagles more room to recover. As of 2020, there were 71,400 nesting pairs across the 48 contiguous states.

Bald eagles are important scavengers, cycling nutrients for plants and animals while reducing the risk of diseases spreading by eliminating carrion and animal carcasses.

As birds of prey, bald eagles also help keep several animal populations in check, providing vital balance to our ecosystem.

Personnel at the Tamarack Wildlife Center were thankful that the family took local action to ensure the bald eagle's speedy and safe recovery.

"Our gratitude goes out to the caring individuals who got help for this eagle, all who support our center who make his treatment possible, and to our outstanding staff and volunteers who tend our patients every day of the year, even holidays," Tamarack wrote on Facebook.

